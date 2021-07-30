Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Meridian worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $27.33 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

