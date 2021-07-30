Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Beyond Air worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 34.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Beyond Air stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.53.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

