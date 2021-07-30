Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 191.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

