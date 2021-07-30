Northern Trust Corp Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Angion Biomedica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $10.90 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $323.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

