Northern Trust Corp Sells 236,016 Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 236,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of ContraFect worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CFRX opened at $4.08 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

