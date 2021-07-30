Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,111 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of County Bancorp worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $35.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

County Bancorp Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

