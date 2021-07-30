Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,576 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Middlefield Banc worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

