Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,500 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

MNSB stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNSB. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

