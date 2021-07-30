Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,138 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Red Violet worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDVT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of RDVT opened at $24.75 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $302.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

