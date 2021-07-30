Northern Trust Corp Sells 65,592 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.34% of NL Industries worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.34. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NL. TheStreet raised shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

