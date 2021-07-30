Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,981 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Zymeworks worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Zymeworks stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

