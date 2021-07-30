Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,403 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Landmark Bancorp worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

