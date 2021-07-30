Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 10,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.74.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

