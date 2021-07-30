Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $24.400-$24.800 EPS.

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.02. The company had a trading volume of 645,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,053. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.62. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.45.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.