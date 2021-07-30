Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Gap Up to $13.34

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $13.61. Northwest Bancshares shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 1,157 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $18,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

