Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.00) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCLH stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.84. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

