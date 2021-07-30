NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $229.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $164.00 on Friday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.35.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $9,619,000. Century Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $30,270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $55,730,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

