NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY remained flat at $$16.23 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.41. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

