Nuance Communications (NUAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,748.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

