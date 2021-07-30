Nuggets Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $961,942.93 and approximately $66.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

