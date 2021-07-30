Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,220 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Blucora worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1,701.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Blucora’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.