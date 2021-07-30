Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Monro worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.