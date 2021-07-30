Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of J & J Snack Foods worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 71.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,833.76 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $120.69 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.79.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

