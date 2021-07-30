Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of Orthofix Medical worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 90,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.