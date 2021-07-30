Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,307,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $98,446,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $55,079,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

