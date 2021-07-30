Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Worthington Industries worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,459 shares of company stock worth $6,333,182 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

