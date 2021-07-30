Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,847 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of TriState Capital worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $683.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

