Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,466 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,466 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of SpartanNash worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 52.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in SpartanNash by 20.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SpartanNash by 22.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SPTN stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $700.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

