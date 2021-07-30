Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,786. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $108,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

