Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 37.2% in July

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NIQ stock remained flat at $$15.05 during trading hours on Friday. 16,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

