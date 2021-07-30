Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

NYSE NMZ opened at $15.58 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

