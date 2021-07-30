NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.51. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 397,032 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$790.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

