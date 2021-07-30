Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $11,374,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVLY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet S. Pelton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,675 shares of company stock worth $158,322. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

