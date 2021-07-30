OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 180.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

