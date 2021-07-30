Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.20. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 16,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$17.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.49.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

