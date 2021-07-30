Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $705.84

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 705.84 ($9.22) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 69,645 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 705.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00.

About Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

