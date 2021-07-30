Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella Sells 10,000 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62.

On Monday, May 3rd, Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 7,013,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,544,535. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 4.43. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth $75,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

