Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella Sells 10,000 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 7,013,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,544,535. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 4.43. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth $75,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OCGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.