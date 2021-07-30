ODUWA Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,456.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $860,652.29 and approximately $1,456.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.