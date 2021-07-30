Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old Republic International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 447,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Old Republic International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 22,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,091. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

