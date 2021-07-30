OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $56.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.72. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $2.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

