Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.08.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$2.94 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 22.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.

In related news, Director Angela Frances Holtham bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,123.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,336 shares in the company, valued at C$388,828.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

