Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

ONCY opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.73. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.