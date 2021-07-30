ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

NYSE OKE opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

