onLEXpa (CURRENCY:onLEXpa) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One onLEXpa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. onLEXpa has a total market cap of $13,933.36 and $1.00 worth of onLEXpa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, onLEXpa has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

onLEXpa Profile

onLEXpa’s total supply is 586,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,999,043 coins. The official website for onLEXpa is www.onlexpa.com/en

