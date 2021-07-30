Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

