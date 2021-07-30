Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

