Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,914 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.69 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

