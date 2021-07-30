Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,375,658 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,252,000 after acquiring an additional 265,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.96 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

