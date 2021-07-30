Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $148.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.96). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.