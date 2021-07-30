Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,983,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $181,898,000 after buying an additional 621,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $56.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

